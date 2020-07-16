Best Avian Images Showcased by 2020 Audubon Photography Awards

The National Audubon Society announced the winning photographs of the 2020 Audubon Photography Awards six prizes and four honourable mentions. The award-winning entries were selected from more than 6,000 submissions from across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and seven Canadian provinces and territories.

The eleventh year of the contest honoured images that evoke the ingenuity, resilience, and beauty of birds small and large, terrestrial and aquatic across four divisions: Professional, Amateur, Youth and Plants for Birds. The winning photos will be featured in future issues of Audubon and Nature’s Best Photography magazines.

The 2020 contest includes the second year of winning photographs for the Plants for Birds Prize and the Fisher Prize. The Plants for Birds Prize highlights the essential role of native plants and the natural habitat and food sources they provide for birds. The Fisher Prize, named after former creative director of Audubon Kevin Fisher, is awarded to the photo that exemplifies a blend of originality and technical expertise.

As many enjoy the allure and beauty of birds, two-thirds of North American birds are threatened by extinction from climate change according to Audubon’s latest climate science report, Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink, including species featured in the winning and forthcoming Top 100 collections. Learn more about how climate change will affect the birds in your backyard and communities by entering your zip code or postal code into Audubon‘s interactive Birds and Climate Visualizer.

More details about the winning images, including Story Behind the Shot and Bird Lore available here.

And the winners are:

Double-crested Cormorant. Photo: Joanna Lentini/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Grand Prize Winner

Magnificent Frigatebird. Photo: Sue Dougherty/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Professional Winner

Northern Jacana. Photo: Vayun Tiwari/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Youth Winner

American Goldfinch on a cup plant. Photo: Travis Bonovsky/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Plants for Birds Winner

American Dipper. Photo: Marlee Fuller-Morris/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Fisher Prize Winner

Greater Sage-Grouse. Photo: Gene Putney/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Professional Honorable Mention

Anna’s Hummingbird. Photo: Bibek Ghosh/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Amateur Honorable Mention

Greater Roadrunner. Photo: Christopher Smith/Audubon Photography Awards/2020 Youth Honorable Mention