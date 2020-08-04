A Note From the Land of Busy Bees

Dear readers and friends of Photo Life,



We hope that you and your loved ones are doing well, that you are healthy, and that you’re able to make the most of the nice summer weather and enjoy some inspiring photographic experiences!



Since we’re a little crazy (haha, you probably knew this already!), we decided to use this time of upheaval to re-evaluate our projects and finally advance some we’ve been dreaming of for a long time.



And one of these projects is—drumroll—a new website! We’re so thrilled to finally share it with you! Still a work in progress, we’ll keep adding to the content and making it prettier and more user-friendly. As we work the bugs out, please contact us if you encounter any problems or notice something that needs to be fixed.



While we’re on the subject of communication, we are happy to announce that our team will now be handling customer service for Photo Life subscriptions as well as for our brand-new store.



Our phone system will be activated on August 10. In the meantime, you can reach us by email at subscription@photolife.com or shop@photolife.com, by Messenger, via our Facebook page, or through the dialogue box on this website (the little yellow thing on the bottom right). Someone from our team will get back to you as soon as possible!

To subscribers: your subscriber’s account is not accessible online at this time. We are migrating the Photo Life subscriber database to a new system and are taking great care to do so in the safest, most secure way. After the process is completed, we will contact you with instructions on how to log in to your new account.



If you need to change your address or renew your subscription, just send us an email at subscription@photolife.com with the necessary information, including your name, phone number and postal address, and we’ll make sure to process your request as quickly as possible.

The last day to subscribe, renew or change your address in time to receive the August/September issue is August 7.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of the Photo Life community! We look forward to continuing on this adventure with you!



Emmanuelle, Guy, Jenny and Valérie