HUAWEI P40 Pro: World-Class Hardware Meets the Ecosystem of the Future



Huawei’s newest smartphone – HUAWEI P40 Pro takes the smartphone experience to the next level featuring the world’s best smartphone camera, stunning design, and a new way to download and experience apps.

P40 Pro Set to be a Photography and Design Icon

Reviewers agree the P40 Pro’s hardware is top-class, praising its beautiful Quad-Curve Overflow screen design, powerful battery, and Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera. Taking amazing photos is so effortless that the device has received accolades from DXOMARK, the 2020 TIPA award for “Best Photo Smartphone,” and most recently, the “EISA Smartphone Camera 2020-2021.”

Tech fans have lauded Huawei’s processors for years, and the Kirin 990 5G chipset is built to stay cool and speedy. The 90 Hz display creates an incredible immersive view over the entire OLED screen. And it’s both water and dust resistant. A refractive matte Silver Frost finish accentuates a sense of depth and elegance.

Working as a highly unified system, the Ultra Vision Leica Quad camera can shoot at any time – day or night, and up close or at a distance. The phone features a 50 MP Ultra Vision Camera, 12 MP Telephoto Camera, 40 MP Ultra-Wide Cine Camera, and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera. But don’t let that intimidate you, all four cameras work together intelligently allowing you to express yourself through point-and-shoot pictures and 4K video.

Effortlessly take a picture or video to test the magic-making camera capabilities of this phone. We’re talking about 50x zoom, artificial intelligence features that remove unwanted passers-by from your shot, and even audio zoom for filming videos from afar. Combine that with its incredibly powerful battery and you’ll soon see why the P40 Pro is a game changer.

All the Apps You Need

One of the first things to do when you power up your P40 Pro is transfer data from your old device using Huawei’s Phone Clone app. It transfers your apps, photos, contacts, calendar and more, so you can pick up where you left off. The process is simple and Phone Clone is available for iOS and Android.

The P40 Pro uses Huawei’s own EMUI software based on Android 10. Equipped with Huawei Mobile Service (HMS), users can download apps from HUAWEI AppGallery – Huawei’s official app store. AppGallery contains thousands of the most popular Android apps and is already the third largest mobile app platform in the world, with over 420 million monthly active users across 170 regions.

If you require other apps, not yet available on AppGallery, try Petal Search – your gateway to a million apps. Petal Search is a new app and widget developed by Huawei which aggregates top Android apps from trusted sources across the web.

Created in partnership with global search engine leaders including Bing, Petal Search brings together the best in hardware-based security and safety technologies, combined with the unparalleled privacy standards to ensure the highest standards of data privacy and security for Huawei users.

Petal Search is available as a pre-installed widget on your P40 Pro home screen or as an app, available on AppGallery.

You can purchase Huawei’s P40 Pro now from participating Canadian carriers and retailers including TELUS, Bell, Koodo, Virgin Mobile, The Source, Videotron, and more.