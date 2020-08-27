Photo Life’s September issue is out. Grab it now!







One year after Robert Frank’s passing, we have the story of a photographer’s improbable mentorship with the legendary photographer at his Canadian retreat. Lucy Lu shares about how food photography can help us explore our cultural connections and the idea of “home.” We interviewed George Webber about his life, career, and photographic focus on the people and cultural history of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Renaud Philippe offers an insider perspective on being an independent documentary photographer striving to share the emotional human experiences behind the news headlines. Plus, travel back in time to discover the surprising origins of Canada’s Teco No. 5 De Lux camera, check out the review of the Hex Ranger DSLR Mini Sling, learn how to improve your messenger bag, and more!

To whet your appetite, here’s a quote from Chad Tobin’s article about his annual trips to see Robert Frank:

“From 2009 until 2019, I visited Robert Frank at his summer home in Mabou, Nova Scotia. After that first unannounced visit, it became a yearly ritual that eventually turned into a body of work called To Be Frank, a series of photographs with Frank woven into the rural landscape that was his escape from New York City. Our conversations were mostly about life, but, every once in a while, the discussion would drift into photography, with him providing droplets of advice and artistic direction. Over the years, I had no plan for a project; I was simply recording what was happening before me. It wasn’t until the last few years that I began putting ­together To Be Frank, with counsel from Robert Frank.”

“Once, I took a meter reading of Robert’s face. He said, ‘You know, I never had use of those things. I always paid more attention to the moment. A good picture is a good picture. Try to work more on instinct.’”

