Ikerasak

© Birthinnguaq Lange, Greenland

Fellow Creatures

© Aleksi Poutanen, Finland

In My Backyard

© Agnieszka Sosnowska, Iceland

After Elsa

© Evan Rensch, Yukon

The second annual Far North Photo Festival is from September 11 to 21 in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. You can download their 2020 program to see the full schedule of exhibits, events and workshops.

To adhere to COVID-19 public-health regulations, the Off the North exhibit will be hosted outside at Yellowknife’s Somba K’e Civic Plaza, and the workshops will be a mix of live-streamed Zoom webinars and “in the field” outdoor tutorials.

Of the North is a two-part exhibition. The first display features the unique perspectives and diversity of artists from Nunavut, Yukon, Northwest Territories and each of the circumpolar regions of the world. The second display presents work submitted by photographers of all levels, beginner to professional, from across northern Canada.

The Far North Photo Festival shines a light on documentary photography and visual storytelling but also supports commercial and emerging photographers across the Arctic. The inaugural edition was held in 2019 in Yellowknife, and was founded by NWT documentary photographers Pat Kane and Amanda Annand.

To learn more about the Far North Photo Festival, read the article in the Photo Life’s April/May 2020 edition, in print or digital version.