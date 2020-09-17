Nikon Announces Two Additions to the NIKKOR Z Lens Lineup

Nikon Canada unveiled two additions to their NIKKOR Z lens lineup. The ultra-wide angle NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is said to be the world’s shortest and lightest full-frame f/2.8 zoom lens with a 14mm field of view, while the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S is a fast-aperture prime lens. Here are more details from the press release.

NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S

The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is the shortest and lightest full-frame zoom lens of its kind, offering unique user benefits and incredible rendering capabilities across the wide zoom range.

Joining the previously announced NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S and NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lenses, this lens completes the trinity of fast aperture Z-series zooms. The 14-24mm is a versatile lens, producing excellent edge-to-edge sharpness, minimal distortion and exceptional photo and video capabilities.

The new optical design allows for a significantly shorter lens that is nearly 35 per cent lighter than its predecessor, the AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8, making this lightweight lens ideal for a trek into the field. Its wide-angle zoom range offers video content creators a new option for capturing tack-sharp establishing

shots, interiors or POV angles.

This thoroughly modernized lens design features a nearly flat front lens element, which allows the attachment of a threaded filter to the included additional lens hood (HB-97). This design provides users the ability to attach a Neutral density (ND) filter, as well as the new Neutral Colour NC Filter 112mm or Circular Polarizing Filter II 112mm3, while a rear filter holder also accepts a trimmable filter gel. With the option to easily use multiple filter types, users can capture epic landscapes with greater versatility and flexibility in more lighting conditions than ever before.

An excellent choice for photographing stunning night-time views, the 14-24mm lens delivers amazing low-light performance with a constant f/2.8 aperture and stellar point light reproduction capabilities that suppress sagittal coma and flare for tack-sharp stars and city lights.

The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm combines a robust design and reliable performance with custom controls, including a customizable one-touch shortcut button, EL Display panel and custom control ring, making controls and settings convenient and accessible.

The optical formula includes four ED lens elements, helping to control chromatic aberrations, and capture fine details, including colours and lines, with consistent accuracy – a true benefit to those shooting interiors and architecture.

Additionally, flare, ghosting and coma are suppressed, even with harsh backlight, thanks to the lens’s Nano Crystal Coat (N) and anti-reflective ARNEO Coat, while its robust fluorine coating and extensive weather sealing allow Nikon Z series users to shoot confidently in rugged and unpredictable environments. As an added benefit to videographers, the lens also features an electro-magnetic diaphragm, to help maintain smooth exposures as light changes.

NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S

The new NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S is Nikon’s fastest and most optically impressive AF prime lens yet, effortlessly balancing the combination of intense sharpness and dreamy bokeh. The 50mm f/1.2 delivers a standard focal length with

unrivaled sharpness, speed, and life-like clarity. With a bright f/1.2 aperture and premium S-Line engineering, the NIKKOR Z 50mm lens is the definitive and versatile prime for a range of photography styles.

The NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S lens achieves a soft bokeh, with a circular background blur that is smooth and gradual when focusing for a natural “fall-off.” The bright f/1.2 aperture affords a shallow depth of field with subject isolation for portraiture, while it also offers exceptional low-light performance.

Maximizing the capabilities of Z series’ technology, the 50mm f/1.2 lens adopts stepping motors (STM) as well as a multi-focusing system, enabling multiple lens elements to focus simultaneously for fast and precise autofocusing, even when shooting close-up or wide open. Furthermore, the lens’s ability to maintain stable exposure in changing lighting conditions, combined with its quiet operation and minimal focus breathing, establishes the lens as an appealing tool for video creators.

The symmetrical optical design prevents light from being bent or distorted as it passes through the lens, meaning the purest, sharpest image reaches the camera sensor without any added distortion or aberration for true edge-to-edge sharpness. The lens also includes three aspherical elements to help virtually eliminate distortion, for superior resolution, point light reproduction and superb three-dimensional clarity.

Designed for prolevel reliability, the NIKKOR Z 50mm is constructed with robust weather sealing, a customizable control ring and shortcut button, as well as an EL Display panel display. The lens is engineered with Nikon’s Nano Crystal and ARNEO Coating to minimize flare, ghosting and coma, allowing Z series users to confidently shoot in a variety of lighting scenarios, including harsh backlighting, to capture any scene with incredible sharpness and clarity.

Pricing and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens will be available in November 2020 for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $3,399.95, and the NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S lens will be available in December for an MSRP of $2,999.95.