Art Toronto Pop-Up @ SBG

In celebration of Art Toronto 2020, five galleries from across Canada will come together in a collaborative effort to showcase some of Canada’s best artists. The guest galleries are designing a small-scaled art fair inside of the Stephen Bulger Gallery. From October 28 to November 7, visitors can look forward to curated collections highlighting work by represented artists and rare artworks from the secondary market.

As a special feature, the animatronic figures from Ontario Place’s decommissioned Wilderness Adventure Ride who, since meeting Max Dean, have embarked on an odyssey in search of a new home. As part of that search, these lads have rethought the photo studio in light of the covid situation. They have become aware of how vulnerable we all are yet acutely aware of our need to interact. Also our need to record and remember these challenging times and how we managed to navigate the restraints imposed on ourselves both external and internal.

Spontaneous visits are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Entry will be timed to every 30 minutes for groups of 1-5 persons to allow social distancing. We have a limit of 10 visitors in the gallery at any one time. Please use our online scheduler to book an appointment. Once inside, we are able to circulate people through multiple times without the need to reverse course.

Participating Canadian Galleries and Artists

Michael Gibson Gallery (London, ON)

Keiran Brennan Hinton, Greg Curnoe, Gathie Falk, Jonathan Forrest, Krisjanis Kaktins-Gorline, Jason McLean, Michael Snow, Hans Wendt

Pierre-François Ouellette Art Contemporain (Montréal, QC)

Hanna Claus, Dil Hildebrand, Marie-Jeanne Musiol, Benny Nemerofsky-Ramsay, Roberto Pellegrinuzzi, Ed Pien, Chih-Chien Wang

Stephen Bulger Gallery (Toronto, ON)

Max Dean, Wendy Ewald, Claudia Fährenkemper, Joseph Hartman, Sarah Anne Johnson, Minna Keene, Rita Leistner, Arnaud Maggs, Adam Magyar, Sanaz Mazinani, Guillaume Simoneau, Jeff Thomas, Larry Towell, and selections from the personal collection of John Cleary, courtesy Charles Hartman Fine Arts

TrépanierBaer Gallery (Calgary, AB)

Vikky Alexander, Iain Baxter, Mike Bayne, Oscar Cahén, James Carl, Chris Cran, Brandan Dotty, Alicia Henry, Stéphane La Rue, Carroll Taylor Lindoe, Luanne Martineau, Ron Moppett, Evan Penny, Sarah Stevenson

Wil Aballe Art Projects / WAAP (Vancouver, BC)

Kim Kennedy Austin, Steven Cottingham, Daniel Giordano, Francisco-Fernando Granados, Vanessa Dion Fletcher, Maegan Hill-Carroll, Lyse Lemieux, Kate Metten, Ryan Quast, Nicolas Sassoon, Patryk Stasieczek, Julia Rose Sutherland, Mark Verabioff, Nico Williams, Paul Wong