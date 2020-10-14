Nikon Adds Two Full-Frame Cameras to the Z Series

Nikon Canada unveiled the next chapter of the Z series with the arrival of two

new full-frame mirrorless cameras that significantly improve upon the previous generation by adding more power and features.

The ultra-high resolution Z 7II offers professionals and advanced photographers a powerful tool to capture immense resolution in every shot. For dynamic creators who need a versatile device, the Z 6II balances powerful performance and an expert-level multimedia feature set to bring any creative vision to life.

Together, the Z 7II and Z 6II, along with new accessories expand the Z series into a more robust mirrorless platform, incorporating many performance and design upgrades while maintaining the most popular features of their award-winning predecessors. Here are more details from the press release.

The Nikon Z Mount

The Nikon Z mount is larger than any other full-frame mount, letting in significantly more light for the best possible image quality. The wider mount also allows for radical new concepts in optical design, giving lens designers the flexibility to create NIKKOR Z lenses with more edge-to-edge sharpness than ever thought possible. These new cameras expand the possibilities of the superior Z mount with performance upgrades designed to improve the quality, workflow and shooting experience for Nikon Z series users.

New Features and Upgrades

• Dual EXPEED 6 Processors for Twice the Power: At the heart of the new Z 7II and Z 6II is the implementation of two EXPEED 6 image processors, turbocharging performance to improve processing speed and increasing burst capability for stills — all while increasing power efficiency.

• Built for Confidence, Built for Creators: The cameras retain robust weather sealing, user-focused ergonomics and an intuitive interface—distinctions that Nikon users have come to rely on. The new models also offer improvements such as dual memory card slots, with one CFexpress (type B)/XQD slot and one SD card slot (UHS-II), for maximum versatility and peace of mind. Users will also benefit from more power and comfortable vertical shooting with the addition of the optional new MB-N11 battery pack with vertical grip.

• Enhanced Focus System: With an updated, feature-rich autofocus system, the Z 7II and Z 6II quickly acquire focus and track subjects throughout the frame. For more precise autofocusing, Eye and Face-Detection AF is now available in the Wide-Area AF (L) mode, which works to avoid focusing on distracting elements by isolating selected portions of an image. Additionally, both models have an

improved low-light AF detection range that is capable of acquiring subjects in challenging lighting.

• Advanced Video Capabilities: Expanding the boundaries of 4K UHD video, the Z 7II and Z 6II enhance video output with an increased frame rate of 4K (UHD) 60p, plus Eye-Detection AF mode when recording video. While currently available in the Z 7II, the 4K 60p option is planned to be available in a free firmware upgrade for the Z 6II in February 2021. As a result of pro user feedback, the models also

allow users to reverse the focus ring orientation on the fly, benefiting those who are used to manual focusing using traditional cine lenses on set. For added flexibility in post-production, 10-bit N-Log and HDR (HLG)1 output offers more detail, dynamic range and contrast in captured footage, while the optional 12-bit ProRes RAW upgrade delivers greater creative control for professionals and advanced videographers.

Nikon Z 7II

The Z 7II promises high-resolution stills and video for discerning users who need ultimate performance to achieve exceptional image quality in every shot. A powerful upgrade to the Nikon Z 7, the Z 7II is the ideal camera for capturing highly detailed portraits, landscapes, weddings, events and commercial photography when there is no compromise on image quality.

• The Z 7II features a 45.7-megapixel backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor to help capture intense detail, ultra-shallow depth of field and clarity that overwhelms. The exceptionally clean native ISO range from ISO 64 to 25,600 offers the functional freedom to shoot at wide apertures in bright light or

in-studio with minimal noise.

• With up to 10 fps maximum shooting speed at full resolution in Continuous H (extended)3, the Z 7II can handle fast burst rates with more than triple (3.3x)4 the buffer capacity of the Z 7 (in 12-bit lossless compressed RAW).

• The Z 7II’s 493 on-sensor phase-detect autofocus points cover 90 percent of the frame, quickly and accurately acquiring subjects, even at its far edges. The Z 7II is capable of acquiring focus in half the light (as low as -3 EV5), making it the reliable tool for low-light scenes such as weddings and indoor events.

Nikon Z 6II

The Z 6II is the most versatile Z series camera yet, balancing speed, power, low-light ability and advanced video features for dynamic creators who need pro-level performance and reliability.

• Building on the vast pro-calibre video capabilities of the Z 6, the Z 6II is capable of recording 4K UHD video quality with full pixel readout, demonstrating the advantages of mirrorless technology. The camera is capable of a variety of frame rates, including 4K UHD 60p6 with full pixel readout, which is planned to be available in February 2021 via a firmware update. It is also capable of 4K 30p, as well as Full HD 120p for slow motion.

• Built with videographers in mind, the Z 6II’s AF speed and tracking sensitivity is adjustable to meet creative needs, while the focus ring is also reversible. Useful indicators for focus peaking, zebra stripes and timecodes help capture the best possible footage in-camera and simplify workflow.

• The Z 6II features a 24.5-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor for crisp stills and video capture with impressive detail, ultra-shallow depth of field and impressive low light performance. To confidently shoot in challenging light, the camera has an impressive ISO range from ISO 100–51,200, expandable up to ISO 204,800 equivalent.

• Thanks to the addition of dual EXPEED 6 Processors, the Z 6II boasts a fast 14 fps continuous shooting speed, providing quick performance for capturing action, with more than 3.5x the buffer capacity of the Z 64.

• The Z 6II’s enhanced AF system features 273 on-sensor phase-detect autofocus points for easy subject acquisition and tracking throughout the frame, including at the edges. Capable of focusing in half the light (down to -4.5 EV5), the Z 6II easily acquires focus in extreme low light scenarios, making it an ideal option for capturing nightscapes and events.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon Z 7II will be available in December 2020 in two configurations, body-only for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,199.95 and a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 for an MSRP of $4,999.95.

The Nikon Z 6II will be available in November 2020 and will also be available in two configurations, body-only for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $2,799.95 and a one-lens kit with the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 for an MSRP of $3,599.95.

The MB-N11 Battery Pack with vertical grip will be available in November 2020 for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $529.95. The WR-R11a and WR-R11b (sold separately) will be available in December 2020, and each will have an MSRP of $269.95 for the controller only. They will also be available as a set including the controller and the WR-T10 wireless remote controller for

an MSRP of $379.95.