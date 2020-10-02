Zoom Photo Festival : Celebrating Photojournalism

by Photo Life
by Photo Life
Memories © Julie Langenegger Lachance

This year is the 11th annual Zoom Photo Festival Saguenay, International Meeting of Photojournalism. From October 7 through 25 in Saguenay, Quebec, the festival will present 15 exhibitions, including Childhood Lost, an exhibition of work by the winner of the Nature Humaine 2020 photo contest, Spanish photographer Antonio Aragon Renuncio. The festival is also the only Canadian city presenting the World Press Photo exhibition this year.

Childhood Lost © Antonio Aragon Renuncio
Childhood Lost © Antonio Aragon Renuncio

Additional 2020 exhibitions include Little Women (Mahsa Ahrabi Fard, Iran), Who Has the Right to Decide on Wet’suwt’en Land? (Amber Bracken, Canada), Where Do I Want to Belong Now? (Émilie Couture, Canada), The Inhabitants of the Isle of Jean-Charles, the First Climate Refugees in the USA? (Marie-France Coallier, Canada), The Forest Gardeners Project (Sébastien Michaud, Canada), Memories (Julie Langenegger Lachance, Canada), Rebuilding the Skies (Simon Émond, Canada), 1528 (Rohit Saha, India), The Promise of Himalayan Gold (Maude Plante-Husaruk, Canada), Mardi Gras Indians (Philippe Latour, Canada), and COVID: The Invisible Enemy (Collective of six photojournalists, Canada).

The Forest Gardeners Project © Sébastien Michaud
The Forest Gardeners Project © Sébastien Michaud

Due to the pandemic, the launch party will take place online, live from La Pulperie de Chicoutimi on October 8. In the spirit of Zoom Festival tradition, this launch will offer the opportunity to hear from the various photographers on display and to see a glimpse of their work. The festival will also provide more information about the professional week events and ways to participate.

Memories © Julie Langenegger Lachance
Memories © Julie Langenegger Lachance
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestTelegramEmail

Related Articles

Moyra Davey: The Faithful

Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful

Renaud Philippe’s Impermanence

Far North Photo Festival

Greg Girard Mixed Use: Extended to September 5

Best Avian Images Showcased by 2020 Audubon Photography Awards

Feast for the Eyes: Photography Through the Lens of Food

Paper Fair 2020

2020 World Press Photo Winners Announced

Online exhibition with Capture Photography Festival