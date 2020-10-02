Zoom Photo Festival : Celebrating Photojournalism

This year is the 11th annual Zoom Photo Festival Saguenay, International Meeting of Photojournalism. From October 7 through 25 in Saguenay, Quebec, the festival will present 15 exhibitions, including Childhood Lost, an exhibition of work by the winner of the Nature Humaine 2020 photo contest, Spanish photographer Antonio Aragon Renuncio. The festival is also the only Canadian city presenting the World Press Photo exhibition this year.

Childhood Lost © Antonio Aragon Renuncio

Childhood Lost © Antonio Aragon Renuncio

Additional 2020 exhibitions include Little Women (Mahsa Ahrabi Fard, Iran), Who Has the Right to Decide on Wet’suwt’en Land? (Amber Bracken, Canada), Where Do I Want to Belong Now? (Émilie Couture, Canada), The Inhabitants of the Isle of Jean-Charles, the First Climate Refugees in the USA? (Marie-France Coallier, Canada), The Forest Gardeners Project (Sébastien Michaud, Canada), Memories (Julie Langenegger Lachance, Canada), Rebuilding the Skies (Simon Émond, Canada), 1528 (Rohit Saha, India), The Promise of Himalayan Gold (Maude Plante-Husaruk, Canada), Mardi Gras Indians (Philippe Latour, Canada), and COVID: The Invisible Enemy (Collective of six photojournalists, Canada).

The Forest Gardeners Project © Sébastien Michaud

The Forest Gardeners Project © Sébastien Michaud

Due to the pandemic, the launch party will take place online, live from La Pulperie de Chicoutimi on October 8. In the spirit of Zoom Festival tradition, this launch will offer the opportunity to hear from the various photographers on display and to see a glimpse of their work. The festival will also provide more information about the professional week events and ways to participate.

Memories © Julie Langenegger Lachance