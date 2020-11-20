Olympus Launches the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO

Olympus announced the availability of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO, a high-resolution, super telephoto zoom lens. Equipped with a built-in 1.25x teleconverter, this lens covers a powerful focal length of 300-1000mm equivalent1, and is only 4.1 lb and 12.4 inches in length. Its high-performance 5-Axis Sync IS is said to deliver the world’s most effective 8 shutter speed steps of compensation, enabling up to 1000-mm equivalent handheld super telephoto shooting.

In addition to this new lens, Olympus is also launching the OM-D E-M10 Mark IIIs in Canada. Minor updates from the E-M10 Mark III include a silent mode as well as 16 art filters. The E-M10 Mark IIIs comes in a kit with the 14-42mm f3.5-5.6 II R lens and will sell for $799.99 in Canada. The kit will be available in stores at the beginning of December. Here are more details about the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens from the press release.

Optical Performance

Lens construction consists of 28 elements in 18 groups, including a newly developed large-diameter EDA lens and four Super ED lenses , reducing flares and color bleeding across the entire zoom range, and delivering superb edge-to-edge resolution and clarity. Olympus’ renowned Z Coating Nano technology is employed to suppress reflective light and provide sharp, clear image quality, even in difficult shooting environments, such as backlit scenes. The lens body features a built-in 1.25x teleconverter, maintaining high optical performance while enabling up to 1000mm equivalent1 handheld super telephoto shooting, simply by flipping down the teleconverter. Additionally, the lens is compatible with optional M.Zuiko Digital MC-14 1.4x and MC-20 2x teleconverters. When paired with the MC-20, this lens is capable of up to2000mm equivalent1 super telephoto shooting. This lens features a close focusing distance of 1.3 m across the entire zoom range and close-up shooting performance with a maximum image magnification of 0.57×1, which increases to 0.71×1 when using the built-in teleconverter, for those who enjoy tele macro shooting.

Portability and Weather-Sealed Design

The lens barrel is designed using magnesium alloy and the lens hood with a lightweight carbon fiber to ensure that the center of gravity of the lens does not shift, due to imbalance, when the lens hood is used. Use of optimal materials in each area of the lens maintains strength and precision while delivering a compact, lightweight design with a length of 12.4 inches and weight of only 4.1 lbs, for unprecedented mobility. Pairing this lens with the superb dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof performance of the Olympus OM-D® E-M1X enables the user to continue shooting in punishing environments such as rain and snow with peace of mind. Compared with the black coating on conventional lenses, the heat-resistant coating of this PRO lens efficiently reflects the infrared rays of sunlight, keeping temperatures inside the lens from rising, even in blazing hot weather, for stable optical performance. The front element of the lens features a fluorine coating to provide a smooth and scratch resistant surface and allows easier cleaning for better maintenance.

Image Stabilization & Autofocus

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens supports 5-Axis Sync IS, and at 300mm equivalent1 delivers the world’s most effective 8 shutter speed steps2 of image stabilization, and at 1000mm equivalent1 delivers up to 6 shutter speed steps of image stabilization, when using the built-in teleconverter. This powerful image stabilization is also available in the super telephoto range, up to 2000mm equivalent1, when paired with the optional MC-20 Teleconverter. High image quality hand-held shooting is possible, making it perfect for wildlife, birding, nature photography and more. Olympus proprietary high-precision lens thinning technology makes the focusing lenses lightweight, delivering fast and precise focusing across the entire zoom range.

Other Features

• Inner zoom system maintains the original length of the lens, even when increasing zoom magnification

• Constructed with rubberized zoom/focusing ring, for comfortable operation

• Preset focus function allows the user to set and recall favorite focal positions

• Tripod base plate in a shape and size that is easy to carry

• Strap eyelets are installed to improve transportability and reduced load on the lens mount

• Rubber lens end cover, designed to prevent scratches on the front of the lens

• Compatible with Focus Stacking , allowing the user to create composite images with crisp focus from front to back

Accessories

Zuiko PRF-ZD95 PRO Protection Filter (sold separately)

This protection filter features ZERO Coating to suppress flares and ghosts from reflections and easy-to-clean, fluorine-coated, black-edged glass. The filter features a satin, glare-reducing black aluminum frame.

MSRP: $324.99 (US)/$429.99 (CAD)

LH-115 Lens Hood (included)

This lightweight carbon fiber lens hood boasts excellent durability. A flocked finish on the inside of the hood prevents internal reflection.

CSS-P121 Lens Strap (included)

This lens strap is for exclusive use with a super-telephoto lens. It is made of mesh material to prevent discomfort, has excellent cushioning, and an anti-slip texture.

LC-115 Lens Cap (included)

This cloth cover-style lens cap is easy to attach and remove for quick shooting.

LSC-1642 Lens Case (included)

This purse-string lens case features three-layer construction that protects the lens and can be used to store the lens with lens hood, lens cap, protection filter, and teleconverter attached for safe storage and travel.

Pricing, Configurations, Availability & Specifications

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens comes packaged with the LH-115 lens hood, CSS-P121 lens strap, LC-115 lens cap and LSC-1642 lens case. It is available for preorder now for $9,999.99 at participating local authorized retailers or at www.getolympus.com, and will begin shipping in late January, 2021.