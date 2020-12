The International Wedding Photographer of the Year awards has revealed the striking and emotive winners of its 2020 competition dedicated to the promotion and celebration of the art of wedding photography. Every year, wedding photographers from across the globe submit their very finest wedding moments for their chance to win one of these awards. The 2020 competition attracted entries from wedding photographers from 60 countries. Here’s a selection of the winning images.

© Virginia Strobel (Canada)

© James Simmons (Australie)

© Antonio Crutchley (États-Unis)

© Mike Vallely (Canada)

© Midhat Mulabdic (Croatie)