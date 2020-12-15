Photo Life January is Here!

To kick 2020 away and kick off 2021, we’ve got a January issue chock-full of great content!

Feel the vibe of New York City through the eyes of expat Canadian artist Sally Davies. After 35 years of photographing New Yorkers in the city’s streets, she captured them in their apartments for her new book, New Yorkers. In this issue, she shares about her life, photography and being an artist in the Big Apple.

Exploring the great outdoors and “getting away from it all” sounds pretty perfect—that is, until we’re there and realize how hard it can be to escape all the other people! Find out ways to avoid the crowds so you can enjoy your craft and find a little solitude in nature.

Have you ever wished for some creative support or even someone to challenge your artistic ideas so that you could improve your photography? If so, get inspired by the old adage of strength in numbers and make sure to read about how being part of a photo collective can help you become a better photographer.

Witness conservation photographer Cheryl Alexander’s special bond with a lone wolf that lived close to her B.C. home. Discover photography as a tool for processing life choices and prompting important conversations. Follow a photographer’s quest to push past the limitations of the camera and create new imaginary worlds. Finally, check out our test of the Nanlite LitoLite 5C, a mini RGBWW LED panel that packs a punch.

Pull on your most comfortable sweater, pour your favourite drink into your favourite mug, ditch your cell phone and treat yourself to a well-deserved break while enjoying the one and only January 2021 issue of Photo Life.

Buy Photo Life January 2021 on our online store now!