Two Online Exhibitions From the Monte Clarke Gallery

The Monte Clark Gallery in Vancouver presents two new exhibitions in their online viewing rooms: selected works from Stephen Waddell’s Scotiabank Photography Award catalogue and Greg Girard: Trip Pictures. Both exhibitions can be viewed through January 9, 2021.

Stephen Waddell

Stephen Waddell creates photographs that transcend the typical treatment of the medium. Though his scenes are often un-staged, captured spontaneously, and seem to present impromptu subject matter, Waddell’s framing, composition, colour, and lighting are far more akin to a meticulous historical paintings than off-the-cuff photographs.

Greg Girard: Trip Pictures

From the earliest stages of his photographic career, Greg Girard has travelled extensively to work on various projects and assignments across the globe. He is known for capturing the expansive transformations of cities, life on military bases, as well as neon-glowing night scenes that present a palette distinctly his own. In between his project-based and assignment work, Girard spends a substantial amount of time in hotels and on airplanes, and over the years he has taken many images that depict his ongoing, often solitary travels.

A limited number of Stephen Waddell’s monograph are available for purchase at the gallery.



