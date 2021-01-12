41st Latow Photography Weekend

The 2021 Latow Photography Weekend will be taking place online over two weekends in April. This year’s guest speaker is Nova Scotia artist Kas Stone. Her seminar “Landscape Photography and the Meaning of Life” includes four sessions sequenced over two days mornings to reflect the photographic process itself, beginning with inspirations and motivations, moving on to craftsmanship and creativity, ethical and environmental concerns, and concluding with choices for personal projects. A complimentary event to workshop attendees, the Latow International Audio-Visual Festival will be presented on the evening of April 10.

Nova Scotia-based Kas has an extensive background as a professional photographic artist and teacher, with a reputation for lively, humorous and thought-provoking presentations and a knack for tackling complex or controversial topics in a style that audiences appreciate.

© Kas Stone

In Kas’s own words:

“I am a full-time photographic artist and writer based in Nova Scotia, where my work is inspired by the wild coastal scenery and moody weather right outside my door. The appeal is partly aesthetic, but also deeply rooted in my love of the outdoors and my interest in geology and the natural environment.

I took up photography originally to illustrate my writings about wilderness travel, but over the past decade it has evolved into more contemplative imagery that promotes environmental, outdoor adventure and broader human themes.

Recent work has included projects for the Nova Scotia Nature Trust, Bird Studies Canada, and the Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation. My creative techniques and minimalist aesthetic often leave viewers wondering ‘Is this a photograph, or a painting?’ — a question that always delights me!”

Kas’s portfolio includes an extensive list of publications, exhibitions and workshops, with two wilderness guidebooks published by Boston Mills Press, and feature articles in Canadian and U.K. magazines. Her work can be found at select galleries, fine art and craft shows, and in private collections worldwide.