In our March 2021 issue, we shared Dale Wilson’s intriguing article, “The Case of the Mysterious Photogenic Image: Or, Halifax, the Cradle of Canadian Photography.” Here is some bonus content to accompany the article: just click on the link to access a free downloadable pdf of “The Rooms at Evergreen” and “The First Daguerreotypes in Pre-Confederation Canada.” We hope you’ll enjoy these additional texts by Dale about the rich, long history of photography in Canada!